This is the story behind the LFO Backstreet Boy Parody video

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Remember all those lip synch videos that were all the rage on social media?

LFO High School teachers and staff figured they could up the game.

They took a song from their youth and redid it, just to greet students returning to class last week.

Bekah Birdsall has the story behind the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Backstreet Boys parody video.

Lakeview Fort. Oglethorpe Highschool’s first day back to school was this past Monday.

LFO Teacher and Coach Amanda Campbell wanted to make this time special for the students during this pandemic.

“Half of our students coming Monday and Tuesday, half coming on Thursday and Friday, some doing digital. I was trying to think how we could reach all of our students and you know, give them something positive to come back to school so I thought of doing a video, and so I asked these guys here to help.”

Both coaches and teachers at the school wrote the parody to the popular Backstreet Boys song, “I Want It That Way”.

The video was posted to the LFO High Facebook page on Sunday, the day before school started.

“We had a football meeting after school, right before practice and all the guys were laughing, and they were actually impressed that we could halfway sing.” – Bo

“A lot of our students we have right now are at the age where a lot of their parents were alive in and in high school during the backstreet boys era, so the moms hear this and they love it, and when the moms love it, the kids are going like it a lot of the time too.”

Teacher and owner of Terminal Fifty 7, Sting Weber says they had to go all in or nothing on this project.

“I will make sure that we are on point with our costumes and our choreographer because if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right and we’re going to do it better than anybody.”

The video has since gotten over three hundred thousand views with shares from all over the country.

“There’s just not a lot to laugh about these days so just being able to have fun and do something out of the box that’s a win all the way around and put a smile on someone’s face.”

Amanda says while this video is funny and has a catchy tune, their message was serious, but wanted to let students know it was going to be ok.

“We are wearing masks, they do have to get their temperature checked to come to school. We are practicing and enforcing social distancting so we kind of wanted to get the message acrossed that it’s going to be different, but we’re still so excited to be back.”

The staff says they look forward to making more videos just like this.

Reporting in Fort. Oglethrope, Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.