Rep. Mike Carter leaves ICU

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – State Representative Mike Carter is improving in his battle with Covid-19.

He has spent more than a week in the Intensive Care Unit being treated for complications from cornonavirus.

But he tweeted today that he was moved to a regular room last night.

He was taken off of oxygen on Tuesday and is now “up and moving around, breathing easily.”

The Tennessean reports he sent his fellow lawmakers an email today updating his condition.

Rep. Carter missed the special session while he was in the hospital.

He told them his recovery defies scientific explanation.

But he also thanked his medical team.

“Can’t thank the fantastic staff at Erlanger enough. Our community is lucky to have such a first rate hospital.”

As the special session began, House Minority Leader Karen Camper felt ill and returned to Memphis to quarantine.

She tested positive and is now recovering at home.

Rep. Carter tweeted his support for her, also.