Police believe singer Justin Townes Earle died from overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police say a preliminary investigation into the death of singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle shows that the death was a probable drug overdose.

A police spokesman says officers responded to a welfare check on Earle’s home on Sunday where he was found dead.

Autopsy results are pending.

The 38-year-old was a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style.

The singer, who was the son of country star Steve Earle, was open in interviews about his rough childhood and his addictions.