Local church helps donate Chromebooks to East Side Elementary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local church has helped to provide Chromebooks for East Side Elementary School.

The church of the good shepherd donated over 32 thousand dollars to help East Side Elementary purchase new chromebooks for their students.

Principal of East Side says with this donation they were able to purchase 147 new Chromebooks.

Officials say with this donation now every student from 1st grade to 5th now has their own Chromebook to take home.

“So if they are at home and we have to shut back down they will have access to their learning at home. Even when they are in school they can still use it for in person learning as well. It will give them access to all the virtual and digital platforms that they school system is using this year,” says Greg Wilkey, Principal of East Side Elementary.

Hamilton County Schools will return to phase 3 in September meaning a normal monday through friday schedule will be followed.