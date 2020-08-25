Bridgeport resident charged with TennCare theft

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee officials are charging a northeast Alabama woman with TennCare fraud.

The Office of Inspector General with the South Pittsburg Police arrested 24 year old Aaliyah Evett (also known as Aaliyah Mitchell.)

They say she used a Tennessee address to enroll in the state insurance plan even though she actually lives in Bridgeport.

They say she claimed almost $4,600 in fees and claims for her family.

“The TennCare program is designed to help those who rightfully qualify who live in Tennessee,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said.

Evett could get up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

“We continue to pursue those who mispresent and deceive our system for services they’re not entitled to receive.”