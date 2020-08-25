Braves-Yankees Tuesday Game Postponed With Double Header Set For Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) – The New York Yankees’ game against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up Wednesday in a doubleheader. The postponement delayed the debut of Braves pitching prospect Ian Anderson and the return of Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. Anderson was set to face New York ace Gerrit Cole, who is 4-0 this season and has a 20-game winning streak in the regular season. Both teams activated key players from the injured list before the game. Judge was set to return for the Yankees, while the Braves activated Acuña and Nick Markakis.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)