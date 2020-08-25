Braves-Yankees Tuesday Game Postponed With Double Header Set For Wednesday

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

ATLANTA (AP) – The New York Yankees’ game against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up Wednesday in a doubleheader. The postponement delayed the debut of Braves pitching prospect Ian Anderson and the return of Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. Anderson was set to face New York ace Gerrit Cole, who is 4-0 this season and has a 20-game winning streak in the regular season. Both teams activated key players from the injured list before the game. Judge was set to return for the Yankees, while the Braves activated Acuña and Nick Markakis.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWeather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – August 25th, 2020
Next articleBaylor Red Raiders Must Revamp Defensive Line
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.