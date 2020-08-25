Braves Call Up Top Prospect Ian Anderson To Pitch Against the Yankees

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have called up top prospect Ian Anderson to make his big league debut against Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. The Braves added the 22-year-old right-hander to their active roster, hoping Anderson can bolster a rotation that has struggled to find any consistency beyond top starter Max Fried. Anderson was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and the anticipation for his arrival in Atlanta only grew as he made a rapid rise through the farm system. In addition to bringing up Anderson, the Braves are welcoming back Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list.

