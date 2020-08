CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A bicyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Cleveland.

It happened around 5 PM at the intersection of Wildwood Avenue and 12th Street SE.

Investigators say 40 year old Veronica Roldan was killed when a Ford Explorer Sportrac hit her.

But based on video, they determined that she ran the stop sign while trying to turn left onto Wildwood.