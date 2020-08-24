Who’s Calling the Shots For the Titans Defense?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The big question for months has been how Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will replace defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Three weeks before the Titans are scheduled to open the season, a final answer remains elusive. Vrabel hired Jim Haslett, a former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator, as the Titans’ inside linebackers coach in February. A former defensive coordinator too, Vrabel has been an option to simply call the defensive schemes himself. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen is Vrabel’s voice in defensive meetings when the Titans coach is elsewhere. Bowen made clear Monday a final decision has not been made.

