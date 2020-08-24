Who’s Calling the Shots For the Titans Defense?

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The big question for months has been how Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will replace defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Three weeks before the Titans are scheduled to open the season, a final answer remains elusive. Vrabel hired Jim Haslett, a former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator, as the Titans’ inside linebackers coach in February. A former defensive coordinator too, Vrabel has been an option to simply call the defensive schemes himself. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen is Vrabel’s voice in defensive meetings when the Titans coach is elsewhere. Bowen made clear Monday a final decision has not been made.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSoddy Daisy Searching For Play Makers to Start the Season
Next articlePandemic Practice Has Nick Saban Feeling Like Jesse James
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.