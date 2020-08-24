Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – August 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Clouds, A Few More Showers For The Week Ahead!



This Afternoon: Some sun, but lots of clouds for the afternoon hours, with a few isolated storms and showers, mainly after lunchtime. Highs in most areas will stay in the mid to upper 80’s. No severe weather is expected.

Overnight: Partly to mainly cloudy again, with only a few showers in the forecast for the overnight time frame. Lows will be in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s again. Also, expect even more fog to form as we head toward daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday: More of the same, meaning plenty of clouds and more chances for scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a few degrees below our seasonal norm of 89…expect about 85 or so in and around the city, and a bit cooler away from town and into the mountains.

Extended Forecast: We could potentially see some rain from Laura later in the week… but it’s a little too far out to confirm anything right now.

89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs are now on the way down!

