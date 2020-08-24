TECH BYTE: Get a Phone and Tablet with Windows Surface Duo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — In the market for a new smartphone?

Apple may not be releasing a new iPhone this fall, but you can get a new Android.

You can now pre-order Microsoft’s first Android phone – the Windows Surface Duo.

It’s been awhile since most of us have owned a flip phone.

Now you can have one that bends again with a 360-degree hinge.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo helps you to be more productive on the go.

It can open up into two screens, so it’s a phone turned tablet.

It’s like having two computer monitors, but smaller and more portable.

The Surface Duo has two 5.6 inch displays, and it’s 8.1 inches unfolded.

Open it up to read it like a book, or fold it like a tent to watch movies.

You can also use more than one app at once, which definitely comes in handy.

View two websites at the same time, side by side, and easily drag and drop across screens too.

If you want to send an e-mail, just type on the bottom screen keyboard, and view your draft on the top display.

If handwriting is more your style, you can write or sketch on the screen using a stylus.

As for the phone’s camera, it can record 4K video.

It also can pair with your Windows 10 PC, like an iPhone would with a MacBook.

This Android phone doesn’t come cheap.

It costs nearly $1,400 for 128 GB of storage, and $100 more for 256 GB.

At least with two screens, you’ll hopefully get what you pay for.

You can still pre-order the Surface Duo at Best Buy, AT&T, and of course Microsoft’s online store.

The phone comes out September 10.

