South Pittsburg and McCallie Ranked Number One to Start the Year

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

^Division I – Class 6A=

† Record Pts

† 1. Oakland (8) 1-0 133

† 2. Maryville (6) 1-0 132

† 3. Brentwood 1-0 107

† 4. Ravenwood 1-0 84

† 5. Houston 0-1 52

† 6. McMinn County 1-0 44

† 7. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 1-0 39

† 8. Farragut 1-0 31

† 9. Whitehaven 0-0 30

†10. Cane Ridge 0-0 28

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverdale 25. Bradley Central 22.<

^Division I – Class 5A=

† Record Pts

† 1. Knoxville Central (12) 1-0 135

† 2. Summit (2) 1-0 110

† 3. Oak Ridge 1-0 104

† 4. Knoxville West 0-0 100

† 5. Henry County 1-0 64

† 6. Powell 1-0 62

† 7. Gallatin 1-0 50

† 8. Beech 0-1 44

† 9. Rhea County 1-0 29

†10. Tennessee 0-1 12

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

^Division I – Class 4A=

† Record Pts

† 1. Elizabethton (12) 1-0 132

† 2. Anderson County 1-0 112

† 3. Hardin County (1) 1-0 101

† 4. Greeneville (1) 0-0 85

† 5. Marshall County 0-0 73

† 6. Haywood County 0-1 62

† 7. East Hamilton 1-0 53

† 8. Tullahoma 1-0 41

† 9. Springfield 1-0 38

†10. Lexington 1-0 25

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

^Division I – Class 3A=

† Record Pts

† 1. Alcoa (14) 1-0 140

† 2. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 119

† 3. Covington 1-0 107

† 4. Red Bank 1-0 88

† 5. Loudon 1-0 82

† 6. Fairview 1-0 54

† 7. Giles County 0-1 45

† 8. Milan 0-1 41

† 9. East Nashville 0-0 19

† (tie) Westview 1-0 19

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 16.<

^Division I – Class 2A=

† Record Pts

† 1. Peabody (14) 1-0 140

† 2. Meigs County 1-0 118

† 3. Trousdale County 0-1 95

† 4. Watertown 1-0 71

† 5. Tyner Academy 0-0 60

† 6. Adamsville 1-0 59

† 7. Lewis County 1-0 40

† 8. McKenzie 1-0 35

† 9. Forrest 1-0 29

† (tie) Union City 0-0 29

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: Summertown 22. Marion County 18. Hampton 15. Riverside 13.<

^Division I – Class 1A=

† Record Pts

† 1. South Pittsburg (8) 1-0 128

† 2. Lake County (3) 0-0 125

† 3. Huntingdon (1) 0-1 72

† 4. Cornersville 1-0 70

† 5. Fayetteville (2) 0-1 68

† 6. Oliver Springs 0-1 64

† 7. Copper Basin 0-1 37

† 8. Coalfield 0-0 34

† 9. Greenback 0-1 31

†10. Freedom Prep 0-0 28

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 23. Huntland 17. West Carroll 13. Monterey 12. Greenfield 12.<

^Division II – Class 1A=

† Record Pts

† 1. Davidson Academy (9) 1-0 122

† 2. University-Jackson (5) 1-0 119

† 3. Friendship Christian 1-0 94

† 4. King’s Academy 1-0 91

† 5. Nashville Christian School 0-1 60

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 28. DCA 21. Trinity Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.<

^Division II – Class 2A=

† Record Pts

† 1. ECS (10) 1-0 127

† 2. CPA (4) 1-0 121

† 3. Boyd Buchanan 0-0 69

† 4. Grace Christian 1-0 66

† 5. Lipscomb Academy 0-1 65

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 42. CAK 29. Chattanooga Christian 26.<

^Division II – Class 3A=

† Record Pts

† 1. McCallie (6) 0-0 117

† 2. MBA (5) 0-0 99

† 3. Brentwood Academy (1) 1-0 86

† 4. Baylor (1) 0-0 81

† 5. CBHS 1-0 64

†

¶ Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 43. MUS 34. Ensworth 22. Briarcrest 14.<

¶ All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.