South Pittsburg and McCallie Ranked Number One to Start the Year

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:<

^Division I – Class 6A=

†                                       Record  Pts

† 1. Oakland (8)                        1-0     133

† 2. Maryville (6)                      1-0     132

† 3. Brentwood                          1-0     107

† 4. Ravenwood                          1-0     84

† 5. Houston                            0-1     52

† 6. McMinn County                      1-0     44

† 7. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett           1-0     39

† 8. Farragut                           1-0     31

† 9. Whitehaven                         0-0     30

†10. Cane Ridge                         0-0     28

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverdale 25. Bradley Central 22.<

^Division I – Class 5A=

†                                       Record  Pts

† 1. Knoxville Central (12)             1-0     135

† 2. Summit (2)                         1-0     110

† 3. Oak Ridge                          1-0     104

† 4. Knoxville West                     0-0     100

† 5. Henry County                       1-0     64

† 6. Powell                             1-0     62

† 7. Gallatin                           1-0     50

† 8. Beech                              0-1     44

† 9. Rhea County                        1-0     29

†10. Tennessee                          0-1     12

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

^Division I – Class 4A=

†                                       Record  Pts

† 1. Elizabethton (12)                  1-0     132

† 2. Anderson County                    1-0     112

† 3. Hardin County (1)                  1-0     101

† 4. Greeneville (1)                    0-0     85

† 5. Marshall County                    0-0     73

† 6. Haywood County                     0-1     62

† 7. East Hamilton                      1-0     53

† 8. Tullahoma                          1-0     41

† 9. Springfield                        1-0     38

†10. Lexington                          1-0     25

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

^Division I – Class 3A=

†                                      Record  Pts

† 1. Alcoa (14)                        1-0     140

† 2. Pearl-Cohn                        0-0     119

† 3. Covington                         1-0     107

† 4. Red Bank                          1-0     88

† 5. Loudon                            1-0     82

† 6. Fairview                          1-0     54

† 7. Giles County                      0-1     45

† 8. Milan                             0-1     41

† 9. East Nashville                    0-0     19

† (tie) Westview                       1-0     19

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 16.<

^Division I – Class 2A=

†                                      Record  Pts

† 1. Peabody (14)                      1-0     140

† 2. Meigs County                      1-0     118

† 3. Trousdale County                  0-1     95

† 4. Watertown                         1-0     71

† 5. Tyner Academy                     0-0     60

† 6. Adamsville                        1-0     59

† 7. Lewis County                      1-0     40

† 8. McKenzie                          1-0     35

† 9. Forrest                           1-0     29

† (tie) Union City                     0-0     29

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Summertown 22. Marion County 18. Hampton 15. Riverside 13.<

^Division I – Class 1A=

†                                       Record  Pts

† 1. South Pittsburg (8)                1-0     128

† 2. Lake County (3)                    0-0     125

† 3. Huntingdon (1)                     0-1     72

† 4. Cornersville                       1-0     70

† 5. Fayetteville (2)                   0-1     68

† 6. Oliver Springs                     0-1     64

† 7. Copper Basin                       0-1     37

† 8. Coalfield                          0-0     34

† 9. Greenback                          0-1     31

†10. Freedom Prep                       0-0     28

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 23. Huntland 17. West Carroll 13. Monterey 12. Greenfield 12.<

^Division II – Class 1A=

†                                       Record  Pts

† 1. Davidson Academy (9)               1-0     122

† 2. University-Jackson (5)             1-0     119

† 3. Friendship Christian               1-0     94

† 4. King’s Academy                     1-0     91

† 5. Nashville Christian School         0-1     60

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayette Academy 28. DCA 21. Trinity Christian Academy 13. Jackson Christian 12.<

^Division II – Class 2A=

†                                      Record  Pts

† 1. ECS (10)                          1-0     127

† 2. CPA (4)                           1-0     121

† 3. Boyd Buchanan                     0-0     69

† 4. Grace Christian                   1-0     66

† 5. Lipscomb Academy                  0-1     65

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 42. CAK 29. Chattanooga Christian 26.<

^Division II – Class 3A=

†                                       Record  Pts

† 1. McCallie (6)                       0-0     117

† 2. MBA (5)                            0-0     99

† 3. Brentwood Academy (1)              1-0     86

† 4. Baylor (1)                         0-0     81

† 5. CBHS                               1-0     64

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 43. MUS 34. Ensworth 22. Briarcrest 14.<

¶   All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

 

