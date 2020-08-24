Pandemic Practice Has Nick Saban Feeling Like Jesse James

Tide coach Nick Saban was asked Monday how different is practice during a pandemic.

He said he really didn’t see a difference, until someone messes up or Saban has a point to make.

Said Saban:”There’s no difference for me except for this thing around my neck. All right that I wear. When I put it up here, I can’t seem to get the same emphasis that I’d like sometimes. I mean I look like Jesse James robbing a bank. I can’t sort of get on people like I like to. Muffles the sound a little bit. When we need to get someone’s attention, we have to come out of bank robber mode.”