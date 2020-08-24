Mocs on Tap For One Game Season After Scheduling Western Kentucky

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
31

(gomocs.com) UTC will play at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, head coach Rusty Wright announced today.  It is the lone game on the Mocs’ 2020 fall schedule following the Southern Conference’s decision to explore playing league games in the spring of 2021.

“We will have a fall camp leading up to the game and treat it like spring practice,” stated Wright.  “Instead of having a scrimmage at the end like we do in the spring, our guys will have a chance to compete against a quality FBS opponent.”

- Advertisement -

The Western Kentucky game was supposed to be the season opener for both teams on Thursday, Sept. 3.  However, continuing complications from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that game back further into the season.

“The NCAA has shown a safe passage for return to play with strict guidelines we will be following,” said UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.  “In addition to the football team playing in the fall, our other fall sports are allowed to pursue limited competition as scheduling opportunities arise.”

NCAA requirements for returning to play are outlined in its Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition document.  The NCAA has also reiterated that any student-athlete can opt out of competing due to COVID-19 concerns, and fall sports student-athletes can compete in as many games as possible without losing a season of eligibility.

Previous articleWeather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – August 24th, 2020
Next articleClemson Ranked Number One in AP Poll With Vols Checking in at Number 25
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.