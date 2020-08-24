Hamilton County Schools will return to 5 day schedule in a week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools will resume classes 5 days a week beginning next Monday.

The system released their plan Monday evening.

“Our current five-day average trend is 1515 active cases, which puts us in the transition band of Phase 3. There are several other factors the district considers when the numbers fall in the transition area including the average number of hospitalizations, average number of ICU patients, and the number of student/teacher absences.”

The local trend has been declining new cases and hospitalizations from Covid-19, even though the Health Department announced five new deaths on Monday.

Schools will resume the normal bell schedule on Monday, August 31st.

But some schools may still be closed temporarily and use remote learning if the need arises.

After the first week of the new schedule, they will decide how to continue in September.

“Our belief is the best place for a student to learn is in the classroom, and we look forward to seeing our on-campus students five days a week beginning Aug. 31!”