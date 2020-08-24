Hamilton County reports 5 new Covid-19 deaths

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) -While the news has been improving on the Covid-19 front in Hamilton County, the deaths have not.

The Health Department reported five new deaths on Monday, though some may have happened over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The total of local residents now stands at 68.

“We extend our condolences to these families, we know this is a tough time,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We remind everyone how important it is to adhere to isolation and quarantine orders issued by the Health Department and we continue to urge everyone to wear masks and practice safe distancing.”

The Health Department released this breakdown of the latest victims:

#64: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#65: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#66: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#67: 81+ year old white, Non-Hispanic female with underlying health conditions.

#68: 61-70 year old black, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

We have seen a steady decline of both new cases and hospitalizations in Hamilton County over the last week or two.

The big spike of 173 new cases last week were attributed to a date “catch-up” on one day.

The Hospitalizations show an even steadier decline since August 8th.