City of Cleveland votes in favor of Confederate Statue Task Force

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Cleveland City council has been working to find answers on what to do with a controversial confederate statue that is placed downtown.

Councilman Bill Estes proposed four motions on how the city can find answers to deal with the controversy.

Councilman Estes proposed restoring a Union monument and placing it next to the confederate one with a plaque between the two.

The land the confederate statue sits on now is private property, making it harder for the city to come to a decision.

Instead, The City council voted to develop a task force with both sides of the argument to be heard on September 14th and then go from there.