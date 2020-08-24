City of Cleveland votes in favor of Confederate Statue Task Force

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
0

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – The Cleveland City council has been working to find answers on what to do with a controversial confederate statue that is placed downtown.

Councilman Bill Estes proposed four motions on how the city can find answers to deal with the controversy. 

- Advertisement -

Councilman Estes proposed restoring a Union monument and placing it next to the confederate one with a plaque between the two.

The land the confederate statue sits on now is private property, making it harder for the city to come to a decision. 

Instead, The City council voted to develop a task force with both sides of the argument to be heard on September 14th and then go from there. 

Previous articleLocal Animal Shelters head south ahead of the tropical storms
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.