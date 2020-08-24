Bradley County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Amber Renee Monday.

The 34 year old has been missing since August 14th.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen leaving a home on Blue Springs Road with her boyfriend, Guy William O’Connell of Rhea County.

They were known to be in the Cherokee Boulevard area of the Northshore in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma .

Bradley officials say they could be in Hamilton, Rhea or Bledsoe counties.

If you know where Amber Renee Monday is, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-728-7336 (Criminal Investigations Tip Line) or by leaving an anonymous tip online at https://bradleysheriff.com/tip-411.