Bradley County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Amber Renee Monday.
The 34 year old has been missing since August 14th.
She was last seen leaving a home on Blue Springs Road with her boyfriend, Guy William O’Connell of Rhea County.
They were known to be in the Cherokee Boulevard area of the Northshore in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma .
Bradley officials say they could be in Hamilton, Rhea or Bledsoe counties.
If you know where Amber Renee Monday is, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 423-728-7336 (Criminal Investigations Tip Line) or by leaving an anonymous tip online at https://bradleysheriff.com/tip-411.