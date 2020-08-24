Baylor grad Harris English finishes second at Northern Trust

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
57

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is back to No. 1 in the world and looked the part Sunday at The Northern Trust. Sharp in every area of his game, Johnson shot a 63 in the final round for an 11-shot victory. It was his second victory this summer. He was dominant as ever, and not even the rain could stop him. The final round was halted late in the afternoon because of storms. Johnson played his last two holes in the dark with lightning flashing on the horizon. Harris English finished alone in second and wrapped up a spot in the Tour Championship.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFatal crash on Gann Road
Next articleBraves fall short of Phillies long ball
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."