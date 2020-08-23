TBI investigates an officer involved shooting

HAMILTON CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Saturday night on Signal Mountain.

According to investigators, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop 50-year-old Ronald Andrew Hutson, during a traffic stop on Coral Road.

Hutson did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

TBI says, Hutson lost control of his vehicle and spun out.

When deputies exited their vehicle, Hutson began driving towards them and a deputy fired his weapon.

According to the TBI, Hutson was shot and transported to a local hospital.

No HCSO deputies were injured.

This investigation is ongoing.