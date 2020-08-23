TBI investigates an officer involved shooting

HAMILTON CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Saturday night on Signal Mountain.
According to investigators, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop 50-year-old Ronald Andrew Hutson, during a traffic stop on Coral Road.
Hutson did not stop and a pursuit ensued.
TBI says, Hutson lost control of his vehicle and spun out.
When deputies exited their vehicle, Hutson began driving towards them and a deputy fired his weapon.
According to the TBI, Hutson was shot and transported to a local hospital.
No HCSO deputies were injured.
This investigation is ongoing.
