Red Wolves frustrated after loss to Tormenta

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves were in search of the three points they left in Statesboro the last time they played rivals the South Georgia Tormenta. However, a second-half defense lull allows the Tormenta to score two. Red Wolves had a late free kick chance, but were unable to convert it to a goal. Chattanooga loses their first home match of the season.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.