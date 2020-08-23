Red Wolves frustrated after loss to Tormenta

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves were in search of the three points they left in Statesboro the last time they played rivals the South Georgia Tormenta. However, a second-half defense lull allows the Tormenta to score two. Red Wolves had a late free kick chance, but were unable to convert it to a goal. Chattanooga loses their first home match of the season.

