Fill the boot goes virtual

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) -Twice a year we see firefighters lining the streets for their annual fill the boot for MDA fundraiser.

This year, the Chattanooga fire department and the Chattanooga Fire fighters association will be participating in the fundraiser virtually.

Fill the Boot events have been canceled across the country.

This has impacted MDA very hard so donations through the online donor drive are the ideal way for the community to give to a great cause.

Chattanooga Fire Captain, Keith Liles says, “The money that we raised goes to help a lot of kids in need. Just because we are in a global pandemic right now doesn’t mean that those kids still don’t need access to good healthcare and things that well help them through their daily lives.”

All of the money raised will be donated for Muscular Dystrophy research.

To donate, click here.