Baylor alum Harris English tied for 2nd at Northern Trust

NORTON, Mass. (AP) – Dustin Johnson finished birdie-eagle and has seized control of The Northern Trust. True, he could have used a finish like that on Friday when he was trying to shoot 59 or better. This wasn’t bad. It gave him a 7-under 64 at the TPC Boston and stretched his lead to five shots over Harris English and Scottie Scheffler. A victory likely would be enough for Johnson to return to No. 1 in the world for the first time in 15 months, and move him to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup. He says he’ll still need a low round Sunday.

English shot his second-straight 66 Saturday, with eight birdies. He’ll be paired with Johnson in the final group Sunday.

Full coverage of the final round of the Northern Trust can be seen only on News 12 starting at 3 p.m.