Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Partly Sunny with a Few More Showers for Sunday!



Morning: Mostly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog late with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Afternoon: Partly sunny for the day with a few isolated storms and showers after lunchtime. Highs in most areas will stay in the mid to upper 80’s. Could see an overnight shower but most areas will stay dry for the night. No severe weather is expected.

Partly sunny for Monday as well, with only a few showers in the forecast for the afternoon. Highs will be a little bit warmer because of that near 90.

We could potentially see some rain from Laura for late next week… but a little too far out to confirm anything right now.

89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

