Vols Center Brandon Kennedy Back For Rare 6th Year of Eligibility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brandon Kennedy had plenty of reasons to opt out of college football even as the Southeastern Conference preparing for its league-only season. He has already earned a master’s degree in sports psychology and will graduate in December with his second master’s in agriculture leadership. After five seasons in college football, the Tennessee center didn’t have to take advantage of the rare sixth year of eligibility to graduate after a torn ACL wiped out his 2018 season. Even amid a pandemic, Kennedy just wants to play. He says he’s all in and has worked hard for this final year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)