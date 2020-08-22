Tennessee High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adamsville 42, Gleason 7
Anderson County 41, Clinton 6
Arlington 50, Halls 7
Bledsoe County 40, Whitwell 7
Brainerd 39, Hixson 16
Brentwood 47, Nolensville 12
Briarcrest 21, Collierville 7
Brighton 44, Bolivar Central 0
CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14
CBHS 24, Houston 14
CPA 20, Riverdale 7
Campbell County 29, Cocke County 3
Cherokee 48, Union County 0
Clay County 27, Columbia Academy 14
Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8
Coffee County 21, Franklin County 19
Collinwood 40, Middleton 6
Copper Basin 29, Polk County 18
Covington 41, Munford 6
Creek Wood 28, Dickson County 21
DCA 27, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13
Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee 0
Dyer County 28, Crockett County 14
East Hamilton 34, Signal Mountain 7
East Hickman 18, Perry County 14
East Ridge 46, Sale Creek 12
Elizabethton 30, Science Hill 8
Fairview 18, Page 3
Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21
Fayette Academy 14, West Carroll 8
Fayette Ware 36, Chester County 32
Forrest 10, East Robertson 0
Franklin 42, Siegel 16
Friendship Christian 10, Trousdale County 7
Gallatin 29, Lebanon 11
Grace Christian 34, Stone Memorial 14
Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14
Greenbrier 21, Sycamore 9
Greenfield 27, Scotts Hill 7
Hardin County 40, McNairy Central 0
Henry County 27, Haywood County 18
Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7
Huntland 36, Eagleville 27
Jackson Christian 41, FACS 0
Jackson County 8, York Institute 0
Jo Byrns 21, Harpeth 6
Kingston 35, Harriman 12
Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0
Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16
Knoxville Webb 48, Austin-East 14
Lawrence County 14, Hickman County 0
Lewis County 8, Riverside 7
Lexington 35, South Gibson 21
Lincoln County 20, Giles County 13
Livingston Academy 12, Westmoreland 10
Loretto 7, Wayne County 0
Loudon 41, Greenback 0
Macon County 43, Smith County 7
Marion County 27, Fayetteville 8
Maryville 49, William Blount 7
McKenzie 31, Huntingdon 22
McMinn County 20, McMinn Central 0
Meigs County 27, Sweetwater 7
Moore County 15, Cascade 0
Notre Dame 33, Chattanooga Central 0
Oak Ridge 40, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Oakdale 41, Pickett County 16
Oakland 42, Hendersonville 10
Obion County 23, Gibson County 12
Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6
Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12
Pope John Paul II 42, Smyrna 7
Potts Camp, Miss. 29, Rosemark Academy 6
Red Bank 41, Soddy Daisy 12
Rhea Co 20, Carter 14 OT
Ripley 30, Millington 7
Rockwood 36, Midway 35, OT
Scott County 20, Cumberland County 12
Sevier County 35, Jefferson County 26
South Greene 38, Unicoi County 21
South Pittsburg 46, Sequatchie County 0
Springfield 20, Wilson Central 10
Stewart County 19, South Fulton 0
Sullivan Central 26, Sullivan North 8
Sullivan East 20, Johnson County 6
Summertown 13, Mt. Pleasant 12
Summit 40, Independence 34
Sunbright 41, Red Boiling Springs 6
Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0
Trinity Christian Academy 49, Memphis Nighthawks 0
University-Jackson 30, Nashville Christian 7
Walker Valley 39, Cannon County 0
Warren County 30, DeKalb County 24
Watertown 14, Gordonsville 7
Waverly Central 40, Camden Central 6
Westview 47, Portland 6
White House 28, Station Camp 12
White House-Heritage 23, Middle Tennessee Christian 20
White Station 45, Bolton 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Adamsville vs. Biggersville, Miss., ccd.
Bearden vs. Knoxville West, ccd.
Brentwood Academy vs. Florence, Ala., ccd.
Cloudland vs. Happy Valley, ccd.
Daniel Boone vs. Sullivan South, ccd.
Grace Christian – Franklin vs. Zion Christian Academy, ppd.
Greeneville vs. Powell, ccd.
Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, ccd.
Volunteer vs. CAK, ccd.
Walnut, Miss. vs. Scotts Hill, ccd.___
