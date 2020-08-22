Tennessee High School Football Scores

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

PREP FOOTBALL

Adamsville 42, Gleason 7

- Advertisement -

Anderson County 41, Clinton 6

Arlington 50, Halls 7

Bledsoe County 40, Whitwell 7

Brainerd 39, Hixson 16

Brentwood 47, Nolensville 12

Briarcrest 21, Collierville 7

Brighton 44, Bolivar Central 0

CAK 28, Daniel Boone 14

CBHS 24, Houston 14

CPA 20, Riverdale 7

Campbell County 29, Cocke County 3

Cherokee 48, Union County 0

Clay County 27, Columbia Academy 14

Coalfield 40, Wartburg Central 8

Coffee County 21, Franklin County 19

Collinwood 40, Middleton 6

Copper Basin 29, Polk County 18

Covington 41, Munford 6

Creek Wood 28, Dickson County 21

DCA 27, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13

Dobyns-Bennett 35, Tennessee 0

Dyer County 28, Crockett County 14

East Hamilton 34, Signal Mountain 7

East Hickman 18, Perry County 14

East Ridge 46, Sale Creek 12

Elizabethton 30, Science Hill 8

Fairview 18, Page 3

Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21

Fayette Academy 14, West Carroll 8

Fayette Ware 36, Chester County 32

Forrest 10, East Robertson 0

Franklin 42, Siegel 16

Friendship Christian 10, Trousdale County 7

Gallatin 29, Lebanon 11

Grace Christian 34, Stone Memorial 14

Grainger 44, Cumberland Gap 14

Greenbrier 21, Sycamore 9

Greenfield 27, Scotts Hill 7

Hardin County 40, McNairy Central 0

Henry County 27, Haywood County 18

Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7

Huntland 36, Eagleville 27

Jackson Christian 41, FACS 0

Jackson County 8, York Institute 0

Jo Byrns 21, Harpeth 6

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Knoxville Catholic 42, Chuckey-Doak 0

Knoxville Central 26, Cleveland 16

Knoxville Webb 48, Austin-East 14

Lawrence County 14, Hickman County 0

Lewis County 8, Riverside 7

Lexington 35, South Gibson 21

Lincoln County 20, Giles County 13

Livingston Academy 12, Westmoreland 10

Loretto 7, Wayne County 0

Loudon 41, Greenback 0

Macon County 43, Smith County 7

Marion County 27, Fayetteville 8

Maryville 49, William Blount 7

McKenzie 31, Huntingdon 22

McMinn County 20, McMinn Central 0

Meigs County 27, Sweetwater 7

Moore County 15, Cascade 0

Notre Dame 33, Chattanooga Central 0

Oak Ridge 40, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

Oakdale 41, Pickett County 16

Oakland 42, Hendersonville 10

Obion County 23, Gibson County 12

Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6

Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12

Pope John Paul II 42, Smyrna 7

Potts Camp, Miss. 29, Rosemark Academy 6

Red Bank 41, Soddy Daisy 12

Rhea Co 20, Carter 14 OT

Ripley 30, Millington 7

Rockwood 36, Midway 35, OT

Scott County 20, Cumberland County 12

Sevier County 35, Jefferson County 26

South Greene 38, Unicoi County 21

South Pittsburg 46, Sequatchie County 0

Springfield 20, Wilson Central 10

Stewart County 19, South Fulton 0

Sullivan Central 26, Sullivan North 8

Sullivan East 20, Johnson County 6

Summertown 13, Mt. Pleasant 12

Summit 40, Independence 34

Sunbright 41, Red Boiling Springs 6

Tellico Plains 8, Sequoyah 0

Trinity Christian Academy 49, Memphis Nighthawks 0

University-Jackson 30, Nashville Christian 7

Walker Valley 39, Cannon County 0

Warren County 30, DeKalb County 24

Watertown 14, Gordonsville 7

Waverly Central 40, Camden Central 6

Westview 47, Portland 6

White House 28, Station Camp 12

White House-Heritage 23, Middle Tennessee Christian 20

White Station 45, Bolton 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Adamsville vs. Biggersville, Miss., ccd.

Bearden vs. Knoxville West, ccd.

Brentwood Academy vs. Florence, Ala., ccd.

Cloudland vs. Happy Valley, ccd.

Daniel Boone vs. Sullivan South, ccd.

Grace Christian – Franklin vs. Zion Christian Academy, ppd.

Greeneville vs. Powell, ccd.

Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, ccd.

Volunteer vs. CAK, ccd.

Walnut, Miss. vs. Scotts Hill, ccd.___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.)

Previous articleVols Put on the Pads For First Time in Fall Camps
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.