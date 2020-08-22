Tennessee Gov announces $61M in Emergency Broadband Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced $61 million in emergency

broadband grants through the state’s share of federal coronavirus stimulus money. On

Friday, the Republican’s office said the state Department of Economic and Community

Development has selected 62 projects. The projects are limited to areas lacking equipment

needed to provide broadband that can support telemedicine, distance learning and

telecommuting. The state denied another $28 million in projects due to project feasibility,

applicant experience, public comments received from existing broadband providers, or

other factors. Unfunded projects can apply through the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility

Grant Program, which has $15 million this year and gives applicants significantly more time

to complete projects.