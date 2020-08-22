TDFN SCOREBOARD: Week 1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Here are the final scores for Touchdown Friday Night Week 1:
Brainerd 39 – Hixson 16
Bledsoe 40 – Whitwell 7
Bradley 21 – Farragut 25
Notre Dame 33 – Central 0
CCS at McCallie – CANCELED
Knox Central 26 – Cleveland 16
Signal Mountain 7 – East Hamilton 34
Lookout Valley at Grace Baptist – CANCELED
Fayetteville 16 – Marion County 27
McMinn Central 0 – McMinn County 20
Sweetwater 7 – Meigs 27
David Crockett 12 – Ooltewah 14
Copper Basin 29 – Polk County 18
Soddy Daisy 12 – Red Bank 41
Rhea County 20 – Carter 14 OT
Sale Creek 12 – East Ridge 46
South Pittsburg 46 – Sequatchie County 0
Silverdale 13 – DCA 27
Cannon County 0 – Walker Valley 34