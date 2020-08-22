Marcell Ozuna Blasts Two Home Runs as Atlanta Downs the Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) – Marcell Ozuna homered drove in four runs with three hits, including two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2. Travis d’Arnaud and Ozuna hit back-to-back homers off Nola in Atlanta’s four-run third inning. D’Arnaud had three hits and drove in three runs. Ozuna added a three-run blast that carried 438 feet into the left-field seats off Cole Irvin in Atlanta’s seven-run fifth. Phillies rookie third baseman Alec Bohm committed two errors in the inning. Nola was knocked out of the game in the third inning after giving up four runs.

