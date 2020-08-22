Georgia Becomes 10th State to Top 5,000 Virus Deaths

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia has become the 10th state in the nation to report that it has
surpassed 5,000 deaths caused by COVID-19. The Georgia Department of Public Health
says there have been at least 5,092 deaths in the state caused by the coronavirus and
more than 252,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Data kept by The Associated Press shows
the coronavirus is spreading in Georgia faster per-capita than any other state, although
infection numbers have been declining in the state since their peak last month. Republican
Gov. Brian Kemp was among the first governors to ease earlier restrictions this spring. He
highlighted the downward trends this past week.