Chief: Tennessee Officers Broke Down Door of Innocent Family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Three white Tennessee police officers have had their police
powers suspended after they broke down the door of an innocent Black family early
Tuesday morning. Nashville police say officers used a public housing agency database to
find the home of a 16-year-old they were investigating. However, the database had not
been updated since 2018 after the agency determined that providing housing information
to the police violated privacy laws. Police Chief John Drake says the family should have
been given more time to answer the door. He also says officers didn’t exercise due
diligence in confirming that the person they were looking for lived at the apartment.