Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – August 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Keep the Rain Gear Handy for Saturday!

A few lingering showers and storms still possible through Friday night. Mostly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog late with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 for Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy for the day with scattered showers and few storms likely after lunchtime. Highs in most areas will stay in the low 80’s. Any showers will diminish Saturday night with leftover clouds and lows in the upper 60’s.

Partly sunny for Sunday with only a few showers in the forecast for the afternoon. Highs will be a little bit warmer because of that near the upper 80’s.

A little drier and typically hot to start next with highs around 90 for Monday and Tuesday.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

