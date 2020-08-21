North Georgia Drive-In Air Show will feature the Thunderbirds

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – It looks like northwest Georgia will get an air show after all this fall.

The Wings Over North Georgia show is coming back with a twist… and a big headliner.

This time, it will be a drive through air show.

The event returns to Russell Regional Airport in Rome on October 24-25.

And the headliner is one of the biggest draws in air shows, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Wings Over North Georgia cancelled last year’s show because they couldn’t lock up a big name headliner.

But they promised to return in 2020 with the Thunderbirds.

Then the pandemic hit.

“Many events and most air shows have been forced to cancel during the pandemic,” said John Cowman, president of JLC AirShow Management and organizer of WONG 2020. “My team and I have worked diligently with local and regional officials and authorities to find creative and safe ways to host this year’s air show and avoid cancellation.”

They settled on a drive through format to allow families to attend and still social distance.

The airport will be turned into a giant parking lot. $130 parking ticket gets you one loaded vehicle with friends and family plus a corresponding tailgate area.

There are premium tickets for the front row.

“We believe this is the ‘shot in the arm’ our community needs right now, especially during the fall, one of the most beautiful times of the year in our area.”

For information on drive-in parking tickets, event FAQs, and a complete list of performers, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.