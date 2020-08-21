Mural Highlights Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter Quote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tourists are flocking to Nashville to see a new mural of Dolly
Parton that celebrates her position on Black Lives Matter. Mural artist Kim Radford said
Dolly fans from around the world have contacted her about the colorful mural she painted
last week. Radford had already decided to paint the mural when she read a quote from
Parton in a recent Billboard magazine story in which she showed her support for the
movement. Radford said she’s had Dolly fans from as far away as Dubai reach out to her
about the mural.
By KRISTIN M. HALL
AP Entertainment Writer