McKamey Animal Center at capacity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – McKamey Animal Center says they are over capacity at this moment.

Officials are asking people to either adopt an animal or help foster one until the shelter clears out some.

- Advertisement -

Mckamey says they have over 150 animals available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting a pet you must sign up online before coming into the building.

The shelter says this is the time of year where they normally become overcrowded and with hurricane season in full effect they need to be prepared for anything.

“ We are not at capacity with just adoptable animals, part of the problem on our end is that there are a lot of animals that are not ready to be adopted. They are here for a lot of other reasons. If you walk around the adoption floor and say well it doesn’t look like your at capacity it’s because you don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes,” says Mindy Kolin, director of advancement at Mckamey,

The shelter is hosting their clear the shelter event on Saturday August 29th from 10 am to 10pm.