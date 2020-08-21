Mayor Berke stresses less crowds and more masks

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
50

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – With Covid-19 cases continually on the rise in our area, Mayor Berke stresses the importance of following the CDC guidelines.

Currently Hamilton County has over 15 hundred active coronavirus cases with 63 deaths. 

Mayor Berke held a press conference Friday afternoon saying with football returning tonight fans need to be following all the coronavirus recommendations and taking the pandemic seriously

“ We are being driven in our cases right now by large events. When people gather around it is extremely dangerous. By the way that applies to even when you are wearing a mask so everybody needs to take care and either avoid having a large event or participating in one,” says Mayor Andy Berke.

For more information on coronavirus testing sites or active case numbers click here

 

mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.