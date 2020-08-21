Mayor Berke stresses less crowds and more masks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – With Covid-19 cases continually on the rise in our area, Mayor Berke stresses the importance of following the CDC guidelines.

Currently Hamilton County has over 15 hundred active coronavirus cases with 63 deaths.

Mayor Berke held a press conference Friday afternoon saying with football returning tonight fans need to be following all the coronavirus recommendations and taking the pandemic seriously

“ We are being driven in our cases right now by large events. When people gather around it is extremely dangerous. By the way that applies to even when you are wearing a mask so everybody needs to take care and either avoid having a large event or participating in one,” says Mayor Andy Berke.

