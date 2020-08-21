Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

BOSTON (AP) – Breaking their silence for the first time since their arrest, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli apologized Friday for using their wealth and privilege to bribe their daughters’ way into college before a judge sentenced each of them to prison. Loughlin was ordered to serve two months behind bars while Giannulli was sentenced to five months after they pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Neither was a rower. Both Loughlin and Giannulli expressed remorse in statements at separate hearings.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press

