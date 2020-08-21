Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A former California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he’s “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a decade-long string of rapes and murders across a wide swath of California. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman on Friday said 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo will die in prison for his guilty pleas to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges between 1975 and 1986. DeAngelo also publicly admitted dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.
By DON THOMPSON, Associated Press
