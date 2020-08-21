Deadly Shooting in East Ridge

The East Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened this morning around 8:20. According to police, one man was shot and killed this morning at the Richwood Apartment complex on Donaldson Road. Investigators say that it is still early in the investigation but they are talking to a witness.

East Police Department Assistant Chief Clint Uselton said, “The first call came in around 8:21 this morning. Officers were on the scene very quickly. They did start life saving measures, started CPR and what not but, those were unsuccessful. We have detained a possible witness, a black female. She is not a suspect in the shooting but we did want to take her in for some further questioning.”