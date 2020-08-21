CFC Allowing Limited Fans For Home Game on August 29th

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (August 21st, 2020)– For the first time in 2020, fans will be able to watch Chattanooga’s Football Club in person. On August 29th, Chattanooga FC will welcome New Amsterdam FC to Finley Stadium, and a limited number of fans will be able to join in the fun.

“Chattanooga FC is excited about the opportunity to safely welcome fans and supporters to Finley Stadium” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “Our priority has and will continue to be the safety for our fans, players, staff, supporters and most importantly our community during these trying times.”

The gameday experience will certainly be different. The team is employing a detailed plan in working towards a safer fan experience, including:

Masks must be worn upon entry & inside Finley Stadium- other than actively eating or drinking

No ticket booths. All tickets purchased online

Staggered ingress & egress times based on sections in stadium

Reserved seating ONLY – No General Admission Seating

Socially distanced seating- All groups will be placed six feet apart from each other and away from the aisles.

Limited concessions- “Grab & Go” items only

Reduced capacity in merchandise shop

Hand sanitizer stations throughout Finley Stadium

No on-field activation (walkout kids, ball-runners, post game autographs,etc.)

No tailgating, organized marches into stadium, organized chants/singing

For a full list of our safety protocols, please visit: https://www.chattanoogafc.com/reduced-capacity-faqs/

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 24th. Fans who have purchased annual passes, flex ticket packages, or other tickets through prior initiatives will receive information here in the coming days.