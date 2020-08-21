California Wildfires Some of Largest in State History

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – More than 12,000 firefighters aided by helicopters and air tankers
on Friday battled wildfires throughout California as reinforcements began to arrive. Three
groups of fires, called complexes, burning north, east and south of San Francisco, have
together scorched 780 square miles, destroyed more than 500 structures and killed five
people. More than 140,000 people are under evacuation orders. Gov. Gavin Newsom says
the blazes are taxing the California’s firefighting capacity but assistance from 10 states is
beginning to arrive. With firefighting resources tight, homes in remote, hard-to-get-to
places burned unattended. CalFire Chief Mark Brunton pleaded with residents to quit
battling fires on their own, saying that just causes more problems for the professionals.
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and JANIE HAR
Associated Press