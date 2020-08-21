Bradley County breaks down Covid-19 status of each school

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The issue of whether districts should release Covid-19 cases for each school is a hot topic in Tennessee.

The Lee Administration first promised school-by-school numbers, then changed over HIPPA concerns, but is now asking Federal permission to do so.

They have left it to each school district.

Bradley County and Cleveland City schools are now posting such a list.

“We believe it is important to be as transparent as possible about the return

to school in the current pandemic and, by sharing this information, you

have the information you need to take steps to slow the spread of

COVID-19 in our school community.

Beginning today, August 21st, the district will provide weekly updates on

the number of positive cases by location. This information will be released

every Friday at 5:00 PM. All Bradley County Schools’ stakeholders can

access the weekly update through BCS social media pages as well as the

following link, BCS Weekly COVID Update .”

Hamilton County is not being that specific.

Here is their dashboard today: