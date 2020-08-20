Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – August 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Keep The Rain Gear Handy With Showers And Storms Ahead!

Thursday morning will have patchy to dense fogs in some areas due to heavy rain from Wednesday. This will clear off by the late morning with comfortable and cool temperatures near 70.

There is a marginal, level one risk for afternoon strong to severe storms after noon. Main concern will be strong wind gusts associated with a few heavy downpours. Highs will be slightly cooler due to rain – cooled showers in the area and a layer of clouds, in the mid to upper 80’s.

A few overnight showers are possible into Friday morning with some areas developing fog. Overnight temperatures will cool down to the upper 60’s. More rain could start to develop as early as the late morning and continue into the afternoon and evening. There is another marginal risk for severe weather for isolated strong to severe storms.

More unsettled for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms likely for Saturday. Lots of clouds with highs staying in the low to mid 80’s. Not as wet for Sunday with highs in the upper 80’s.

A little drier and typically hot to start next with highs around 90 for Monday and Tuesday.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

