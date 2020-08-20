Tennessee asks fed about more public virus info from schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee could release more data on COVID-19 cases in schools after all, if Gov. Bill Lee gets the answer he wants from the federal government.

At a news conference Thursday, the Republican said his administration is asking federal officials how specific Tennessee can get in disclosing cases of COVID-19 in schools.

Earlier this month, Lee told reporters the state was working on a plan so communities can know what’s happening in schools regarding COVID-19.

His administration said Tuesday federal health and student privacy laws prevent Tennessee from handing over detailed case confirmations in school districts.

Instead, the Department of Health is releasing case counts among school-aged children broken down by county.