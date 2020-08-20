Son charged with strangling his mom after father saw it on security cam

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A son has been charged with killing his mother on Wednesday.

And his father watched it happen on surveillance video.

According to a police report, Theresa Behlau’s husband was out of town when he checked the camera recording.

He says he saw his son strangle his wife and drag her out of view of the camera.

The father called police.

When they arrived at the Lookout Valley home along the river, they asked 19 year old Garrett Behlau where his mother was.

He said out in the woods.

They found her body with saran wrap wrapped around her head.

The teen has been charged with Criminal Homicide , Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence.