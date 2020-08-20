Sheriff looking for suspect in Sand Mountain joy rides

IDER, Alabama (WDEF) – The Sheriff in DeKalb County, Alabama is looking for a suspect in a weekend spree of stolen vehicles on Sand Mountain.

They know who they are looking for… 21 year old Daniel Spurgin Jr. from Sand Mountain.

And they even spotted him on Sunday, but he got away.

Here is how the weekend crime spree played out.

On Saturday night, a truck and trailer with a motorcycle on back was stolen from the owner’s yard on County Road 141.

The next day, someone spotted the truck and trailer abandoned a few miles away at Beulah Church… but no motorcycle.

Also Saturday night, someone stole a spreader truck from some chicken houses near Ider.

It was also found abandoned nearby on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies spotted Spurgin driving in another vehicle.

He wrecked his car in the chase in Ider, but got away on foot.

They didn’t find him while searching the woods, but they did located the missing motorcycle.

Then on Monday, another stolen vehicle from Jackson County, was found at the Ider Foodmart.

And they suspect Spurgin in that one, too.

Daniel Spurgin Jr. now has several felony warrants out on him.

Sheriff Nick Welden says: “If you know of Mr. Spurgin’s whereabouts, please contact us at (256)845-3801. We need to get him into custody before any more thefts occur.”

“I want to say thank you to the citizens that provided the information that led to the recovery of the stolen vehicles. Although the suspect is still on the loose, I’m thankful that we were at least able to return the property to the owners.”