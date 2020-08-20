School board gives approval to renovate Lakeside and move CSLA

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton school board members gave their approval to renovate Lakeside and move CSLA to that location.

It happened during their meeting Thursday night.

Most recently, board members were weighing three options for CSLA, that one, renovating the sears building at Northgate and building a new facility on CSLA grounds.

“Is it my number one plan? Absolutely not, you can ask any CSLA parent, community member. I’ve always said that I want them on their land, but I’m also realistic in knowing that, you know, we don’t get everything that we want, we have, we have to live within our means,” School Board Member Tucker McClendon said.

During discussion, Board members Kathy Lennon and Karista Jones expressed frustration and disappointment and said they heard Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd telling people that could come up with 8 to 10 million dollars.

“What we also don’t need is a county commissioner selling false hope to our parents, because if there were 8 to 10 million dollars to add to the property at CSLA, where was that 8 to 10 million dollars when a whole other multitude of things we was trying to do that was going to benefit all children in Hamilton County,” Jones said.

“It’s caused a lot of turmoil within the CSLA community for him to be able to say I’ve got 10 million more dollars when it wasn’t brought up at the county commission meeting yesterday. So, I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Lennon said.

The Lakeside site was approved.

Tiffanie Robinson, Karista Jones and Jenny Hill were the only board members to vote “no.”

Also, in the school board meeting, Lennon was given a plaque to show appreciation for her time as a board member.

Lennon is leaving her seat.

“From board member to leadership to students, teachers, community members it’s just been an honor to be able to serve the community, the students in Hamilton County,” she said.

She will be replaced with Marco Perez who beat out Tom Decosimo in an election earlier this month.