Project Chimps drops lawsuit against workers alleging poor treatment

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Project Chimps company is dropping a lawsuit against two ex-employees.

The former workers spoke out against the conditions the chimps were forced to live in at the facility.

Project Chimps is located on a mountain above Blue Ridge, Georgia.

The whistle blowers claim that chimps are not getting the proper care or medical treatments needed.

But now that the lawsuit is gone, Crystal Alba says they will keep speaking out.

“We would like to see improved enrichment that will keep them busy. Instead of something that just takes them a few seconds and then they are done with it. Individualized diets. The big thing is appropriate medical care and preventative medical care.”