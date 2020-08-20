Pickup crashes into lobby of medical office

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A large pickup crashed into the lobby of a medical office Thursday morning in Chattanooga.
The F-250 pickup went into the waiting room area of the Center for Oral Facial Implants Surgery on Shallowford Road.
Luckily, no one inside was hit or injured.
But the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Part of the wall and windows were destroyed, so a city Building Inspector was called to the scene.
Fire officials at this point don’t know why the truck hit the building.