New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New jobless claims in Tennessee rose to 13,806 after three weeks of declining numbers. Continued claims in Tennessee dropped to 204,726 marking fourteen weeks of decreasing claims. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims rose from 457 to 540. Shelby County saw the highest number of new claims in the state 2,597. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,560 new claims and Knox County saw 663 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|Claims Since March 15
|795,116
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|540
|10,948
|Bradley County
|186
|2,863
|McMinn County
|88
|1,210
|Rhea County
|55
|818
|Marion County
|42
|625
|Polk County
|13
|271
|Grundy County
|23
|277
|Meigs County
|22
|332
|Bledsoe County
|20
|151
|Sequatchie County
|19
|280